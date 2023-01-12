At least seven officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed during an ambush by bandits in Kaduna State, President Muhammdu Buhari has said.

The Nigerian leader expressed anguish at the incident, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty,” Mr Shehu wrote.

“President Buhari described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and salutes the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.”

Mr Shehu quoted the president as saying that “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The president directed the military to seek the attackers and “make them pay the price.”

The exact day and other details of the attack were not stated. However, Kaduna is one of the North-western states most affected by the activities of bandits.

The terror groups have killed and abducted thousands of people in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara and other states in the region in the past few years.

