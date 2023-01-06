The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives arrested four suspects with 298 bags of cannabis.

The NDLEA State Commander, Ibrahim Braji, told journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested on 3 January at Tasu Mahuta on Refinery Road, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said the four suspects were two females and two males.

According to him, the bags of cannabis weigh 3,576kg.

He, however, said the operatives were still investigating the matter with the aim of arresting and prosecuting other suspects connected with the seizure.

He said the command had expanded its operational structure in the state to curtail the influx and outflow of drugs.

He said the agency has set up sub-commands in Makarfi, Soba, Kaduna North and Kaduna South.

“The new area commands established are in Samaru Zaria and Sanga Local Government Area, patrol units had been deployed too due to the linkage to other areas with many states.

“As the 2023 general election is approaching, the command would carry out an enlightenment campaign to sensitise the youth to the dangers of drug abuse and its negative impact on society.

“The sensitisation will be at schools, religious bodies, traditional institutions and vulnerable places,” he said.

The NDLEA commander added that youth should not allow politicians to use them as tools of destruction to society.

Arrests and seizures in Kaduna in 2022

Mr Braji also told journalists that its operatives arrested 1,232 suspects and recovered 15,104.555kg of illicit drugs in the state between January and December 2022.

He said out of the number of suspects arrested, 68 were females and 1,163 are males.

The breakdown of the drugs seized included Indian Hemp – 7,432.942kg, Heroin 0.249kg, Cocaine 1.487kg, Methamphetamine 0.767kg, Tramadol 1,880.102kg and Psychotropic 5,789.008kg.

“Within the period under review, 199 suspects were convicted, 350 cases are pending and 683 suspects were counselled, rehabilitated and integrated into society,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

