In the spirit of the New Year celebrations, Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai pardoned 11 convicts serving various jail terms in Kaduna prison.

This was performed under the prerogative of mercy powers conferred on him by Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said the governor, who acted on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, released the convicts on Sunday.

The statement added that it was customary to extend a gesture of compassion on New Year’s day by granting pardons to deserving prisoners within the jurisdiction of the state.

The Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy had earlier recommended the grant of amnesty and for the immediate release of Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi and Habu Usman.

Other convicts released were: Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, Mahadi Abdullahi, Futune Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal, Sunday Iliya, Mohammed Anas and Kayode Gabriel Adenji.

The Kaduna State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy based its recommendations on convicts serving sentences of three years or more who have six months.

” They must have not over six months to serve and long-term prisoners who have served ten years or more of their sentence with moral conduct and convicts suffering from ill health likely to end in death.

“The committee also considered private submissions for clemency made to the governor. ‘’

2023 New Year countdown party

Earlier, Mr El Rufai thanked the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve them, as well as for their understanding and support over the years.

The governor, who spoke at the Kaduna 2023 countdown celebrations that were organised by Kaduna Capital Territory Authority(KCTA), ‘’ wished the people a happy new year and appealed for optimism despite the tough times.’’

He also sought them for their continued commitment to peace and prosperity, hoping, ‘’ the hard work done since 2015 to make the state better and improve lives will continue with the next government.’’

He told the teeming crowd at the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square that the 2023 countdown would be his last as governor of the state, just as he bade them farewell.

He also gave the thrilling crowd a last ‘Buga’ dance steps, before he reluctantly walked down the stage waving at the crowd.

