Operatives of the Nigerian Air Force have killed many terrorists in airstrikes targeting the hideouts of militants in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

Birnin Gwari is one of the most terrorised areas in the state.

Thousands of people have either been killed or displaced due to an increase in terrorist activities in the area.

A statement by the Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday, said operational feedback received from security agencies revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi LGA, was also targeted and destroyed.

Mr Aruwan added that a terrorist location at Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari LGA was also engaged and struck.

According to him, close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa, and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA.

“Armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs. No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.

“Further updates will be communicated as they emerge,” Mr Aruwan added.

Terrorists killed in Giwa

Also in troubled Giwa local government, troops of the Nigerian army killed several bandits during clearance operations around Idasu, Fatika and Makera forests in Giwa LGA.

Mr Aruwan said many bandits were confirmed killed while others still fled with gunshot injuries to the Hayin Siddi area, around the interstate boundaries.

Mr Aruwan said “The Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction, and has commended the troops heartily for the success, while urging them on to further breakthroughs.

“The Government appeals to citizens in these general areas to report suspicious individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries to the security operations room, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he said.