Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has signed a bill that amended the state’s persons with disabilities (PWD) law.

The bill was approved on Tuesday during the weekly executive council meeting, held at Government House, Kano.

Addressing journalists shortly after assenting to the bill, Mr Ganduje explained that the law would pave a way for the inclusion and development of people living with disabilities in the state.

He explained that the law provides for the establishment of a board to oversee the affairs of PWDs.

He said when established, the board would be given all the necessary assistance to make it functional according to global standards.

Mr Ganduje said people living with disabilities were part of those selected for entrepreneurial training, at the Dangote Skills Acquisition Center, to make them self-reliant and to reduce unemployment.

Mr Ganduje, however, explained that the state has banned street begging. He said he set up a committee to evacuate beggars from the state.

The Kano State House of Assembly passed the PWDs amendment law on November 16, 2022.

The new law provides for the establishment of a board, to oversee the affairs of PWDs, in addition to the allocation of 2 per cent of all employment opportunities to the six clusters of disabled people which includes the physically challenged persons and visually impaired persons.

Others are, hearing and speech impaired, spinal cord injury patients, down syndrome patients and persons with leprosy.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Kano State team leader of two advocacy groups, the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn – Engage Citizens Pillar (PERL/ECP), Isa Surajo, and Social Protection and Inclusion Manager, Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development, ESPID, Gladys Ahuwan, said the new law will help to deepen inclusion in the society.

The Northwest zonal coordinator of the National Association of Physically Challenged Persons, Bilkisu Zango, said the governor should appoint competent persons among PWDs to man the affairs of the proposed board of PWDs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

