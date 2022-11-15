Several terrorists have been killed by a Nigerian Air Force’s strike during a raid in Giwa, Igabi, and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said details of the operation were communicated to the state government by security agencies.

Mr Aruwan said the Nigerian Air Force conducted aerial patrols over identified bandit enclaves across flash points.

According to the official, in the Kawara area of the Igabi local government area, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location.

Three bandits were confirmed killed by the strike, and some kidnapped victims were thus able to escape from the general area, as was later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources on the ground.

Similarly, Mr Aruwan said in Walawa, Giwa council area, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

He said in Chikun local government area, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kang on Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai, Galbi, Gwagwada and the environs. Terrorists were sighted about 4-kilometres Northwest of Godani and were killed.

In Kuduru, an active terrorist location was sighted and struck with rockets, he added.

In Igabi local government area, operations were conducted over Riyawa, Alhaji Isiaka, Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, Ungwan Liman, Mai Gishiri and the Kaduna Airport area, with no significant activity, noticed. A similar situation was obtained in Sabon Birnin, Annaba, Malumi, Wusono and Kerala, Mr Aruwan said.

“Also covered by the aerial patrols were the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail line, as well as Jere, Katari, Olam Farms, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Abulo, Mangoro, Chikwale and environs. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed, with no threats encountered.

“The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining areas were similarly covered: Buruku, Labi, Udawa, Manini and Polewire up to Kajuru, Jaka da Rabi and Maguzawa.

“Normal activities were observed during aerial patrols over Kajuru, Kankomi, Kultura, Kuzo, Ungwan Magami and Ruga areas.

“The Governor of Kaduna State received the feedback with gratitude and commended the fighter crews for their precision and consistency in the aerial missions.

“Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations,” the official’s statement said.

