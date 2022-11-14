The Jigawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, protested against the deployment of the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to the state.

The youth leader of the PDP presidential and governorship campaign council in the state, Umar Danjani, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Muhammad Bashir to another state.

Mr Danjani also threatened that the state chapter of the party will embark on non-stop protests if their complaints fall on deaf ears. He said they will protest at the INEC offices in each of the 27 local government areas until their concern is addressed.

As proof of their claims, the PDP presented a published interview by Sun newspaper with Mr Bashir in May 2019, where Mr Bashir, allegedly claimed to be a member of the APC “who fought Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal, out of the party”.

He also said Mr Bashir was an APC governorship aspirant in Sokoto and a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Danjani said his political party affiliation violates Section 14 (2a) of the third schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution which provides that “a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.”

The INEC’s spokesperson, Festus, Okoye, told our reporter that the electoral commission has no business in the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“The Commission does not play any role in the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners. By section 14 (3) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, the President appoints Resident Electoral Commissioners subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“The President has appointed and the Senate has confirmed. The Chairman (Mahmoud Yakubu) has sworn them in and posted them to various states,” Mr Okoye said.

Background

The INEC deployed Mr Bashir to Jigawa last week. He was among the 19 newly appointed RECS appointed by President Buhari in July.

Five of the nominees were reappointed for a second and final term of five years while 14 others were new appointees. All the nominees were eventually confirmed by the Senate in October.

Civil society organisations and individuals kicked against four of the nominees including Mr Bashir and accused them of being partisan. Others include Pauline Onyeka, Queen-Elizabeth Agwu and Sylvia Agu.

However, an investigative committee set up by the electoral body said it could not verify the allegation made against them.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in his address at the swearing-in ceremony held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, warned the RECs against improper relationships with politicians ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said the commission’s allegiance is to Nigerians and the need to ensure free, fair and credible elections at all times.

