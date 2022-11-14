Save the Children International (SCI) has called on the Nigerian government to champion the fight against childhood pneumonia by providing adequate oxygen and drugs in hospitals.

The organisation said childhood pneumonia is the biggest killer of children under five in Nigeria.

Famari Barro, Country Director, Save the Children International, stated this in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday, at an event to commemorate World Pneumonia Day.

Mr Barro said the theme for this year’s World Pneumonia Day, “Championing the Fight to Stop Pneumonia”, reminds stakeholders that “urgent action is needed to protect the 700,000 children who are denied the chance to reach their fifth birthday every year.”

“Globally, at least one child under five dies every 45 seconds from pneumonia. That is more than 700,000 children every year,” she said.

“Almost all those deaths are preventable through vaccination, adequate nutrition, access to hand washing and basic health services, including access to oxygen treatment at the primary healthcare level.

“Almost a third of all pneumonia deaths across the globe are caused by air pollution. The climate crisis is a child rights crisis and poses a serious threat to children’s health and well-being,” the official said.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Nigerian government in the fight against pneumonia, he said thousands of children are unable to access the essential health services and treatments which can tackle pneumonia and save their lives.

“Even though the government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Health have demonstrated its commitment towards ending child death from pneumonia, there is a need for greater commitment to sustain the momentum and accelerate progress in the fight against pneumonia.

“The National Pneumonia Control Strategy and Implementation Plan launched by the Ministry of Health in 2020, requires budgetary allocations to ensure its full implementation. With pneumonia accounting for 20 per cent of under-five deaths in Nigeria, reducing pneumonia deaths will put Nigeria on track towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 by 2030. Currently, Nigeria is still below 50 per cent of the required rate for SDG goal three,” Mr Barro said.

Save the Children’s contribution to fight against pneumonia

Mr Barro said Save the Children has been at the forefront of the fight against pneumonia in Jigawa and Lagos states through the Integrated Sustainable Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Diseases Reduction in Nigeria (INSPIRING) Project, through a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

“The fight must continue, and government must continue to champion this fight to protect thousands of children who die every year from this killer disease,” he said.

“Pneumonia can be treated if sick children have access to timely care and treatment. Sadly, for many children and their families, access to timely essential and life-saving treatments such as oxygen and antibiotics remains the difference between life and death. The good news is, Pneumonia is no longer a ‘forgotten’ killer disease,” said Mr Barro.

In his remarks, Adamu Isah, Chief of Party, INSPIRING Project, for the Save the Children International said evidence from interventions in Jigawa and Lagos states have confirmed that the tools to confront pneumonia and end child deaths are known.

Across the two states, Mr Isah, a medical doctor, said that Save the Children have improved the skills of healthcare providers to better detect and treat children with pneumonia and donated high-quality and needed equipment and instruments to health facilities for improved quality of care.

He said community interventions have improved caregivers and wider community awareness about pneumonia and improved their participation in the quality of healthcare they receive.

