The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa has publicly apologised to the Leadership Newspaper’s Correspondent in Kano Abdullahi Yakubu, whom he allegedly assaulted recently.

Mr Yakubu had sued Mr Doguwa in a Magistrate Court for assaulting him during a press conference at the legislator’s residence.

The press conference was said to be at the instance of Mr Doguwa, who was accused of gate-crashing into an All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting in Kano recently and assaulting the party’s deputy governorship candidate with a teacup.

The court subsequently ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 1, to investigate the alleged assault.

Appearing before the AIG on Friday, Mr Doguwa said he appeared before the police after receiving an invitation.

The lawmaker, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, said in an interview with Radio Kano on Sunday that he had apologised to the journalist whom he said has been his friend for more than 30 years.

‘’I am a trained journalist. Even after my service at the National Assembly, I will still go back to my primary constituency of journalism, hence, I am very sorry over the issue,’’ Mr Doguwa said in the interview.

‘’It was never intentional because even Abdullahi Yakubu knows the kind of person I am.

‘’Honestly, if there has been any journalist that seriously promoted my activities so far, it is Yakubu.

‘’In some instances, we have corrected each other writing

‘’Just like I said earlier, I have known Abdullahi for over 30 years, so with this, I have publicly apologised to him because it was the word assault in the case against me that I am worried about. Because I am aware of human rights and that of a journalist.’’

‘’This is because journalists are like soldiers and police. I have a lot of respect for them,” he said.

According to Mr Doguwa, after apologising to the journalist before the police, the issue has been resolved amicably as Mr Yakubu accepted his apology.

Mr Yakubu who confirmed that they had been friends for over 30 years, said he had forgiven the lawmaker and would ask his lawyers to withdraw the matter before the court.

Mr Yakubu said he had to sue the lawmaker in court to demand his right over the assault, but since he had apologised, and as a Muslim, he had forgiven Mr Doguwa.

