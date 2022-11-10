BUA Cement on Wednesday commissioned a 10,000-litre overhead tank water project and a 500 KVA installation in Gagi and Gidan Baduwa communities of Sokoto South local government area of Sokoto State

Addressing jubilant residents of the benefiting communities, the Managing Director of BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, said the company believed in complementing government efforts in the provision of basic amenities to citizens.

Mr Binji, who was represented by BUA’s Director of Health, Community Affairs, Safety and Environment, Tukur Lawal, said the company remained committed to its corporate social responsibility to host communities.

“We believe in giving back to the communities, appreciating the unconditional support and understanding we receive from our host communities and State,” the BUA official said. “It is in this regard that the company sponsored the construction of this mechanized borehole with 10,000 litres tank capacity in order to provide portable drinking water to the expanding Gagi community.

“In the same vein, the company also sponsored the installation of a 500KVA transformer to Gidan Baduwa community in order to enhance electricity supply in the area and boost socio-economic activities within and around the community.”

Continuing, Mr Lawal said BUA cement had also provided solar-powered boreholes, transformers, drugs and hospital equipment to some communities.

These, according to him, are in addition to the 118 students of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States to be given scholarship grants this month.

”As part of the educational sector contributions, BUA cement is also donating school tables and exercise books to about 20 schools within Sokoto metropolis and Wamakko local government,” the official said.

Speaking earlier, the District Head of Gagi (Darlin Yakin Gagi), Umar Jabbi, thanked BUA for its continued contributions to the lives of the people of its host communities.

