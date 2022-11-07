The Federal Government, on Monday, announced that Kaduna-Abuja rail services will resume operations this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, told journalists while presenting his ministry’s scorecard from 2015 to 2022 at a ministerial briefing in Abuja.

Train operations along the Kaduna-Abuja route were shut down following a terrorist attack on the train on 28 March.

Scores of passengers were abducted and at least 9 passengers were killed during the attack. Many of the abducted passengers spent months in captivity before they were released.

The Nigerian government secured the release of the last 23 kidnapped hostages in October and promised to resume services on the route after adequate security measures were put in place.

“The Abuja Kaduna mishap was very sad. And by the grace of God, we shall not witness anything like that again, Mr Sambo said.

”Not only because we have committed that to prayer but also deliberately taken steps to avoid future occurrence.

” Lessons have been learned. And these lessons will be put into place. What are the lessons, safety and security surveillance, constant monitoring 24/7 and 7 days a week, 12 months a year, all around the clock.

”The Minister should be able to sit in his office and look at the rail corridor and see what is happening there.

”The president should be able to do that. The director-general of the State Security Service (SSS) should be able to do that and so on and all other security agencies.

“These are the measures we have put in place. Nobody will again shave our heads behind our backs.

”This month of November, we shall resume that service. Remember, I told you for those of you who are reporters from the statehouse, that we will not resume this service until every Nigerian held in captivity is reunited with their families.

”God has made that possible for security agencies in this country, under the able leadership and support of Mr President have made that possible.

”And it is now history. Not one of them(the hostages) was injured. Not one of them was hurt. Praise God,” he said.

