The Katsina Police Command said the 21 children abducted by terorrists on a farm in Faskari Local Government Area have been released.

The children were abducted alongside other adults while they were working on a farm last week in Mairuwa community.

The spokesperson of Katsina state Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the release of the children in a statement Saturday evening.

Mr Isa said the victims, comprising 17 girls and four boys have since been reunited with their families.

He said the police is investigation the circumstances leading to the abduction of the children.

“Good evening Gentlemen of the Press. It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working in a farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village, Faskari LGA of Katsina state. They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing please,” the statement said.

Mr Isa, who made the announcement via WhatsApp, didn’t provide further details.

He also did not respond to questions sent to him asking whether a ransom was paid before the children were released or not.

The terrorists vowed to release the children after the payment of N30m ransom or access to a direct discussion with the owner of the farm.

The owner of the farm, whose name was not given, is believed to be a wealthy person in Funtua local government area of the state.

Faskari and Funtua are among the worse hits areas in the state in terms of terrorists’ attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

