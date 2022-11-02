The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Sani Ahmad, died on Wednesday in Gusau after a brief illness.

This was confirmed by the Deputy chairman of the party, Mukhtar Lugga, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau via telephone.

He said that the chairman died in Gusau after a sudden illness.

According to him, the late chairman, who was hale and hearty, suddenly took ill after a consultative meeting with the state Council of Ulama on Wednesday in Gusau.

The vice chairman explained that Mr Sani was confirmed dead by doctors after he was rushed to the Al-Hilal Hospital in Gusau.

Mr Lugga said that Sani, 62, is survived by two wives and six children.

NAN reports that the deceased emerged as the PDP state chairman on 23 September following the resignation of Bala Mande who had picked the party’s senatorial ticket for Zamfara north in the 2023 election.

(NAN)