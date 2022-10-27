The governorship candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Sadiq Wali, boycotted the Kano State governorship debate on healthcare, organised by the Kano branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday.

Both candidates did not also send their running mates to represent them at the debate attended by five gubernatorial candidates.

At the start of the debate, a former Commissioner for Health and member of NNPP, Abubakar Yusuf, said the party’s governorship candidate and his running mate were unavoidably absent.

He said Mr Yusuf received the invitation letter for the debate while he was already out of town.

He told the organisers he was at the event to represent the NNPP candidate, but the leadership of NMA did not oblige him. The association insisted that only governorship candidates or running mates will be allowed to participate in the debate.

Another candidate who absconded from the debate is Sha’aban Sharada, of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), but was represented by his running mate, Rabi’u Bako.

However, Nasiru Gawuna, Kano State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ibrahim Khalil of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate attended the debate.

Other candidates who attended the debate were Bashir Bashir, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

During the debate, all five candidates pledged to address the major healthcare challenges of the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kano State branch Abdullahi Sulaiman, said the debate was organised to increase awareness of health issues amongst gubernatorial candidates to put health on the front burner of their administration when voted into office.

Mr Sulaiman added that the interactive session would also assist the candidates in formulating plans to address the lingering problems in the state healthcare.

The NMA chairman raised concern about the lack of indigenous pharmaceutical companies in Kano state despite its large population.

“For instance, the major supplier of antimalarial drugs in Kano is India followed by China. This means if India and China refuse to sell antimalarial drugs to Nigeria, we will be left with a major crisis in malarial treatments and this will increase malarial deaths in the state.

“One of the keys WHO recommendations in achieving universal healthcare coverage for all, is collaborations with other health-related sectors such as environment, water resources and rural development, electricity, housing and urban planning, as well as agriculture among others. This means there is a need to have such sustainable collaborations in the state,” Mr Sulaiman said.