The Kano State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has organised a debate among the leading governorship candidates in the state on healthcare

The state chairman of NMA, Abdullahi Sulaiman, announced this on Monday while briefing journalists on the activities lined up to mark this year’s physician week.

He said the debate will be conducted on Thursday, October 27th, at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano.

“In line with this year’s physician week, we felt, it is an opportunity to reach out to gubernatorial candidates and brief them on health matters in Kano state. And for them to showcase their plan to electorates as we are on the verge of the 2023 general election.

“The proceedings of the debate will assist us in drafting an agenda for the people of Kano. We will conclude the meeting with extraordinary meeting and young doctors day on Saturday,” Mr Sulaiman said.

According to him, the governorship candidates invited are Nasiru Gawuna of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Khalil of the African Democratic Congress,(ADC); Ishak Ishak of the Labour Party (LP); Salihu Tanko Yakasai of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); and Abba Kabir Yusuf (NNPP).

Kano State government has 533 doctors on its payroll

Mr Sulaiman lamented the brain drain in the healthcare sector in the state. He blamed it on the poor condition of service and remuneration of healthcare workers.

He said the Kano State government has only 533 medical doctors on its payroll.

“From the breakdown available to me now. We have 1,063 doctors in Kano state. Out of this number 533 are working under the Kano state government (even though most of them are house officers or undergoing internship), we have 400 in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, 96 in National Orthopedic Hospital Dala and 84 doctors working in other private and specialised hospitals,” Mr Sulaiman.

He said many doctors leave the state civil service for jobs at Federal Government hospitals and other states with better welfare packages.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to improve the welfare of medical doctors to check the mass exodus of doctors abroad.

He said about 10,296 doctors that are trained in Nigeria are currently working in the United Kingdom.

Mr Sulaiman said if the government would address the pay disparity between state and federal health workers, it would mitigate the problem of internal and external brain drain.

“If the government would address pay disparity between state and federal government, that would stop doctors from going to Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, among others.

“You know, Nigerian doctors go to even African countries, not only the UK or Europe. This is to show you how bad the situation is.

“People would want to work with state government than federal if the salary doesn’t have disparity,” he said.