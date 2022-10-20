Security operatives killed at least two terrorists in a raid on their hideouts in villages along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said security personnel raided the bandits’ hideout in several locations on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

At a time, the road was described as the deadliest in the country as terrorist gangs freely attacked and abducted motorists and commuters.

The statement said the terrorists were overpowered after a firefight with the security personnel, who subsequently raided their hideouts.

Similarly, in a separate operation in Chikun Local Government of the state, security operatives rescued two abducted individuals after the terrorists who were keeping them fled on sighting the operatives.

Chikun is one of the most terrorised areas of the state.

READ ALSO:

Chukun attack

According to the statement, operatives recorded breakthrough against the bandits in Chikun local govt area of the state.

“Troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road, Chikun LGA.

“The troops mobilized to the location and made contact with bandits at Rafin Kaura. The bandits fled from the advancing troops, who then rescued two victims who had been kidnapped in transit:

– Amina Kasim

– Yunusa Usman

“The rescued victims have been linked up with vehicles conveying them to their original destinations.

“The troops subsequently cleared the bandit camps in the general area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the operational feedback with gratitude, commended the officers and men of the Armed Forces and other agencies under the leadership of GOC One Division, Major General TA Lagbaja, presently pursuing the onslaught against bandits and terrorists elements.”