Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued seven kidnapped persons in another clearance operation in Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State’s Commissioner, Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told reporters in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr Aruwan said the military told the state government that the troops came under fire from terrorists, locally called bandits, while on patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Gayam-Kuriga-Manini axis.

“The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits, who fled into the forests, leaving behind the captives in their custody, Mr Aruwan said.

Mr Aruwan named the rescued hostages as Joseph Ishaku; John Bulus; Gloria Shedrack, and her four children, Jimre Shedrack; Jonathan Shedrack; Angelina Shedrack and Abigail Shedrack.

“The Government of Kaduna State commended the troops and thanked them for their brave efforts in rescuing the victims.

“The seven victims have been reunited with their families, Mr Aruwan said.

The latest operation followed that of 13th September where the troops rescued 10 kidnap victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

Birnin Gwari and Chikun local government areas are the hotbeds of kidnappers in Kaduna as they have made the Birnin Gwari highway linking Niger State inaccessible for motorists.