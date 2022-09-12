Kebbi State Government on Sunday announced the donation of N100 million to Hisbah, the moral police, at an event marking the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the organisation in the state.

During the event, the government also announced the co-optation of religious organisations into a security outfit.

The Governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu, explained that the N100 million was donated to the organisation by the state government, the State House of Assembly, and Chairmen of the 21 local government councils in the state, Yahaya Sarki, the governor’s media aide, said in a statement.

Mr Bagudu acknowledged the immense contribution of Hisbah in instilling moral values into the citizenry, partaking in social welfare services and fighting societal ills, such as alcohol consumption and prostitution.

He said the Hisbah has been at the forefront in preventing crime and criminality in society which made his administration co-opt the Hisbah into the state security machinery.

READ ALSO:

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made it clear that given its proactive approach to the prevention of social vices and crime, the incumbent administration has co-opted Hisbah into the security machinery of the state,” the statement said.

He praised members of the group for their perseverance in upholding the tenets and objectives of cleansing the society, the statement added.

In a remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri, expressed satisfaction about the achievements of Hisbah since its creation 20 years ago.

Mr Yauri listed the closure of beer parlours, brothels, rescuing abandoned children and newly born babies as well as other activities of charity as hallmarks of the operations of Hisbah in the State.

Mr Sarki, did not, however, explain the amount donated by each donor but announced that the Chairman of the Occasion, and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, donated N5 million

Mr Malami was represented by the state’s former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Abubakar Ladan.

The minister commended the performance of Hisbah in the state, saying their operations have reduced acts of alcoholism and prostitution in the state.

Also, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Nasir Idris, donated N500,000, the statement said.