The Governor of Jigawa State Muhammad Badaru Thursday approved the release of N1.7 billion to vulnerable groups in the state under the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus of the World Bank programme.

Beneficiaries of the programme will be drawn from the state’s social register which includes peasant farmers, vulnerable households and owners of small businesses.

The programme, introduced by the Federal Government in collaboration with World Bank, was meant to alleviate the adverse effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups in the country.

Several states had kicked off the programme in January.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the state, has accused the Jigawa government of disbursing the funds close to the start of the campaign for next year’s general elections because it is planning to use the funds to buy votes.

Umar Kyari, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity Campaign Directorate of the PDP Governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, told reporters that the state government deliberately delayed the disbursement of the fund which was meant to assist the poor in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The APC has over the years failed the people of Jigawa, they have nothing to campaign for in the coming election they are now resorting to using a legitimate intervention by the donors to illegitimately woo the voters.

“Interestingly, the people are wise enough, they have already voted the APC out of government, and no amount of intimidation and vote buying will make them win the support of the voters in the state, Mr Kyari said.

But the state’s commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Umar, told reporters that the timing of the disbursement should be of less concern to people, but they should rather look at the impact it will have on indigent groups in the state.

“It’s nothing to worry about that the state has not implemented the programme since January, the matter is how impactful the programme is to the targeted beneficiaries, this is what people should consider, the commissioner said.

Mr Umar said the programme is designed as a performance-for-result, he said the World Bank has already advanced the sum of N700 million for the take-off of the programme in the state and N1 billion was released by the state to complement the advanced payment to achieve the first six months’ target.

The official said the state earmarked about N400 million for 3,266 beneficiaries in the cash transfer with each beneficiary getting N10,000.

For the livelihood category under the programme, the state intends to do an empowerment program which includes goat breeding and training for youth using over N410, million targeting over 5,000 beneficiaries, the official added.

Also, in the agricultural sector, Mr Umar said over 3,000 farmers will get farming inputs worth over N678 million under the programme.

The programme also earmarked N204 million for the owners of medium and small businesses whose Covid-19 pandemic ravages their businesses, the commissioner said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that after the disbursement of the N1.7 billion, the state is expecting N3.4 billion from the World Bank for the continuation of the program if the disbursement passes the World Bank’s evaluation.