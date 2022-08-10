The relatives of a man who was allegedly murdered in Ringim Local Government Area, Jigawa State last July, on Wednesday, protested the release of the alleged prime suspect by the police.

The victim, Yusuf Umar, died on 21 July 2022 at the Aminu Kano Teaching in Kano, 18 days after he was attacked at Amaguwa rural market in the Ringim council area.

The suspect, Ibrahim Barde, was released on 9th August 2022 and reunited with his family in the Amaguwa community.

The chairman of the Miyatti Allah, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation in the area, Mati Jana, told reporters that tension in the community became heightened after the suspect was released as relatives of the deceased vowed to avenge his death.

“I saw him (the suspect) yesterday Tuesday after he was released, shortly, the news spread across, and people began questioning the rationale behind the release of the suspect despite the enormity of the crime.

“After a while, on the same day, my phone rang, it was a call from the police headquarters with this – 0810614827* notifying me about the release of the suspect as well as telling me that the case is under investigation by the police.

“I was shocked and became suspicious that something was wrong somewhere and justice might have been circumvented, throughout Tuesday, I have been receiving and making calls calming the people not to take the law into their own hands.

“We’re calling on the state’s governor, Police Commissioner, the director, and state security service to intervene and investigate the sudden release of the prime suspect without him being charged.

“I have done my part, I have been calming the people, but I have limitations,” the Miyatti Allah chairman said.

Meanwhile, the son of the deceased, Adamu Yusuf, claimed he received a phone call from the state police command through the number 0803691893*.

“The person who did not identify himself said he is calling from the police headquarters in Dutse, and that I should not worry in case I saw the suspect being released because it’s just a temporary release. But I asked him if it was proper to free such a murder suspect that way, the police officer posed for a while and ended up the call.

“We have lost our father, we cannot bring him back, we spent over N600,000 on the hospital bills, and we suffered a lot going between Ringim and Kano hospital, all we want is justice from the authorities,” he said.

But the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the man that was released was not the prime suspect.

Mr Adam said three other prime suspects are in the police’s custody and 15 other suspects are at large.