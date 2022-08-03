The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-supported project, has offered a scholarship to Saratu Garba, an 11-year-old education mathematics whizkid from Kano.

The Project Communication Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, is ready to enrol Saratu in school.

Miss Garba became a social media sensation after a video of her solving mathematical problems went viral.

Miss Garba captivated many with her ability to solve mathematical problems without the aid of a calculator or known formulae.

Mr Yusuf, who is also the Deputy Director, Information, Kano State Ministry of Education, said that the project’s National Office had directed its Kano office to identify the girl and enrol her in school.

“Coincidentally, the Kano AGILE Project team is on an advocacy visit to the five emirate councils in the state, with a view to soliciting their support, being critical stakeholders in the promotion of adolescent girls’ education.

“During the team’s visit to Gaya Emirate Council, the girl and her parents were invited to the emir’s palace.

“Representative of the state ministry of education and the AGILE team briefed the Emir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim-Abdulkadir, on the intention of the project to shoulder the educational responsibilities of the young girl,” he said.

He said the representative of the ministry, Malam Haruna Muhammad-Panidau, presented a school uniform, a bag and other learning materials to the young talented girl.

Mr Yusuf said that the Kano Project Coordinator, Ado Tafida-Zango, also presented N20,000 to the girl to support her education.

Miss Garba told a NAN Correspondent, who visited her hometown, Gwadahi village in Gaya, that she dropped out of school in Primary Four and started hawking on the street.

“I am good in mathematics, whether addition, subtraction, division or multiplication. I can calculate numbers in millions ‘up head’, without writing or using a calculator.

“I left school because of bullying. My peers used to call me names which I detested.

“I will not go back to that school. I’ll be happy to continue my studies in another school, away from them,” she said.