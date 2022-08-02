The internal crisis brewing in the Kano chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh dimension as Muhammad Abacha is claiming to be the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

Mr Abacha, the son of late military dictator, Sani Abacha, was elected by a faction of the PDP in the state as the party’s governorship candidate while Sadiq Wali emerged as the candidate of another faction.

However, the party’s national leaders recognised the faction which elected Mr Wali.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC), which had initially supervised and certified the primary by the pro-Abacha faction, also made a U-turn to support Mr Wali

Mr Abacha was subsequently replaced with Mr Wali.

The National Chairman of the INEC, Mahmud Yakubu, said the INEC replaced Mr Abacha with Mr Wali after the party leadership presented it with a court judgement which recognised the pro-Wali faction as the bona fide faction of the party in the state.

“We monitored the primary election conducted by the Abacha’s led faction, but the PDP presented to the INEC a court judgement which guided our decision to publish the name of Mr Wali as the governorship candidate,” Mr Yakubu told reporters while on an official visit to Kano on Thursday.

“The issue was resolved around the political party and the party is responsible for forwarding the names of the candidate (s) not the INEC Mr Yakubu added.

But Mr Abacha’s Campaign Organisation said the electoral commission was misled by the PDP. It claimed the court judgement presented to INEC has nothing to do with the conduct of the primary election in the state.

” We observed with dismay, an attempt by the national headquarters of PDP to arbitrarily replace the validly returned gubernatorial flag bearer of the party with another candidate, whose emergence through the backdoor was not supervised by INEC as provided by the Electoral Act,” The campaign’s spokesperson, Manniru Mailafiya, said.

“According to Section 84(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, “a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Act shall hold primaries for aspirants to all elective positions which shall be monitored by the Commission, Mr Mailafiya said.

“This directorate has been inundated with calls by our teeming supporters and well-wishers since the news of that publication broke. It is, therefore, pertinent for the campaign office to state in that respect.

“To set the record straight, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Abacha has been duly elected by the constitutionally elected delegates, in a free and fair primary election that was witnessed and certified by the INEC and delegates of our great party.

“In the said election, the INEC REC in Kano, sent his monitoring team as provided by Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022, which he later testified to the public that the PDP primary election, conducted by the Shehu Sagagi-led leadership, which produced Mohammed Abacha as the winner, is the one recognized by them (INEC), and consequently, by law.

“But in their desperate moves to confuse, some elements who do not wish the party well misled the INEC headquarters by presenting a judgment of the Court of Appeal (copy hereby attached), nullifying the national delegates that took part in the PDP presidential primary.

“It is clear to everyone that Mohammed Abacha only participated in the PDP gubernatorial primaries in Kano, whose delegates are different from those that elected the presidential candidate.

“Not minding the repercussion of their daft political subterfuge, which could even lead to putting the candidature of our presidential flag bearer in contention, these political miscreants are deepening instability in the party.

“We, therefore, call on the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, to carefully study the court judgement the commission relied upon to replace Mohammed Abacha with Sadiq Wali – a person who has not even participated in the primary election.

“While calling on our supporters to remain calm, we wish to inform you that our lawyers have already filed a case before the court of law to reclaim our hard-earned mandate, he said.