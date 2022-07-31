The incumbent Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Bashir Kalanjeni, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kalanjeni defected to the APC alongside eight serving and two former councillors in the area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, the media assistant to a senator, Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Abubakar listed the councillors as Zakariyya Madugu, Abubakar Kalanjeni, Abubakar Aliyu, Halilu Aliyu, Ibrahim Sarkin-Tudu, Musa Sakkwai, Abdullahi Garba and Jamilu Muhammad.

He named the two ex-councillors as Abdullahi Garba and Jamilu Muhammad.

Mr Wamakko, while welcoming them into the party assured them that they would be carried along for the development of the party and the state as a whole.

He expressed confidence that APC would win the 2023 general elections with landslide victories across Nigeria.

