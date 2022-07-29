The Kano State Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has rewarded one of its personnel, Halilu Jalo, with N1 million for arresting two trucks loaded with alcohol in the state.

Mr Jalo rejected an N500,000 bribe allegedly offered to him by the owner of the alcohol to help free the confiscated vehicles.

The head of the traffic agency, Baffa Dan-Agundi, said the truck was confiscated on Thursday at the Obasanjo Road, in Kano’s metropolis.

The agency’s spokesperson, Nabulisi Abubakar, in a statement to reporters said the agency rewarded “the officer who arrested the trucks with a N1 million after refusing a N500,000 bribe to release the confiscated goods”.

Mr Abubakar said the trucks were conveying over 2000 crates of alcoholic drinks worth over N50 Million

The alcohol was concealed in the trucks branded with Indomie noodles.

He said “the Kano state government had banned the transportation and consumption of alcohol across the state.

“The KAROTA and its sister Council, Kano State Consumer Protection Council under his leadership will not spare anyone caught in the act of supplying such drinks (alcohol) into the state,” the spokesperson said.

He applauded the patriotic officer and charged others to emulate him and always consider the safety of lives and properties and the well-being of the state first before anything else.

The elated officer, Mr Jalo, said the trucks were intercepted after he got a tip-off.

“We intercepted the trucks on Obasanjo Road heading to Sabon Gari Area of the state,” he said.

“They offered me a bribe but I refused to take it because I know the damages alcohol causes to human lives,” Mr Jalo said.

The impounded vehicle and the consignment were handed over to the Kano Hisbah Boards for destruction.

Kano government has banned the trading and consumption of alcohol, and the state’s Hisbah Board is tasked to confiscate alcohol from members of the public and destroy it after seeking a court order.