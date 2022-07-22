The Kano State government on Thursday announced that 27,490 babies were birthed in healthcare facilities in the state.

The head of the Kano State Hospital Management Board, Nasiru Alhasan, stated this while flagging off the distribution of free medical equipment to health facilities in the state.

At the event, Mr Alhassan, who was represented by the head of medical services, Sulaiman Hamza, said of the 27,490 babies, 681 were birthed vis Caesarian section surgeries.

But the number of babies birthed in the state within the period under review is presumably significantly larger than 27,490. Kano State has one of the lowest rates of pregnant women using healthcare facilities during childbirth.

Only 21.5 per cent – two out of ten – of deliveries in Kano State are attended by skilled birth attendants, a report titled Primary Health Care in Nigeria- A case study of Kano State, revealed in 2020.

The research was conducted by Nigeria Health Watch and spanned 49 facilities in 44 local government areas of the state.

The report said the percentage of facilities that offer maternal and child health (MNCH) services is very low.

Mr Alhassan commended partners for their support, urging Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and individuals to contribute in that direction.

Infant and maternal mortality rates in Kano are among the highest in the country. Maternal mortality in Kano, according to the State government is 1,025 deaths per 100,000 live births.