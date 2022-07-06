The Governor of Jigawa state, Muhammad Badaru, has nominated his Aide on New Media, Auwal Sankara, a commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Mr Sankara, 32, from Ringim Local Government Area, was introduced to the members of the state’s House of Assembly during plenary on Tuesday.

At the plenary presided by the speaker, Idris Garba, Mr Sankara presented his academic records and his contribution to the state while at as a media aide to the governor.

Aminu Sule, the lawmaker representing Ringim Local Government Area, said Mr Sankara having served meritoriously as the aide on New Media to the governor since 2015 should take a bow in recognition of his performance, and commitments to the development of the state and the party- the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sule’s motion was seconded by his colleague, Abubakar Jallo, a member representing the Hadejia constituency.

Mr Garba, subsequently asked the house to vote in support or against the motion to approve his nomination as commissioner, and the House unanimously voted yes.

Mr Sankara is expected to assume duty as the state’s commissioner for special duties, after being sworn in.

He is the son of incumbent senator Danladi Sankara, representing Jigawa North-west District.