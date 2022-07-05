Fire razed 30 temporary shelters where small-time rubber recyclers operated at Bompai in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Tuesday.
The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, stated that it received a distress call at about 3.30 a.m. alerting the service about the fire.
Mr Abdullahi added that the 30 temporary shops measuring 1,000 feet by 1,000 feet, used as rubber recycling area, were completely razed.
He stated also that the quick intervention of the fire service saved grinding machines used for melting rubber from getting completely burnt.
The cause of the fire would be determined later, he added.
(NAN)
