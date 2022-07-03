The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 135 lives and property worth N34.6 million from 42 fire incidents in June.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, in Kano.

Mr Abdullahi said 24 people, however, died and property worth N13 million were estimated to have been destroyed by fire during the period.

According to him, the service responded to 77 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from residents of the state.

The spokesperson attributed the fires to the careless use of sub-standard electrical appliances.

He advised the general public to handle fires with care to avoid inferno, as Sallah celebrations approached.

Mr Abdullahi also urged them to abide by traffic laws to avoid road accidents during the celebrations.

(NAN)