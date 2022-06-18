Suspected arsonists attacked the office of Prime Times News, an online newspaper based in Kano’s metropolis.
The newspaper’s editor, Ahmad Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the office of the publication was attacked Thursday night.
He said the attackers destroyed some working tools including computers and printers.
Mr Muhammad said the news organisation is suspecting sabotage within the company.
“I was alarmed around 10:31 p.m. Thursday night that the office was on fire, and one of the staff had to rush to the scene, unfortunately, the damage had been done,” he said.
“Two office laptop computers and a camera were missing following the incident.
“For now, the matter is being investigated by the security agencies in the state, but we are suspecting sabotage,” Mr Muhammad said.
The arsonist attack on the newspaper followed an attack on the office of Thunder Blowers Online, a Zamfara-based online newspaper in January.
The multimedia editor of Thunder Blower, Mansur Rabiu, was wounded and his phone was stolen while another staff member, Sulaiman Dan Aljanna, lost his personal computer to the attackers.
The police spokesperson in Kano State, Haruna Kiyawa, could not be immediately reached for comment.
