The police in Jigawa State said a man who was found Sunday morning hanging from a tree in the Kanti area of Kazaure Local Government, committed suicide after his girlfriend married another man.

Residents of the area had found a body of the man they could not immediately identify with a noose around his neck hanging from a tree in the community.

But after retrieving the man’s body from the tree, the police told PREMIUM TIMES that an invitation card to the wedding of his girlfriend was found on him.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Lawan Adam, added that the family of the man confirmed that the man killed himself because he was heartbroken.

ALSO READ: Man attempts suicide after allegedly murdering pregnant wife

Mr Adam identified the deceased as Ibrahim Adamu Mohammed, 42, a resident of neighbouring Kano.

Mr Adam said the deceased travelled from neighbouring Kano to commit suicide in the area, saying that was why he was not immediately identified by residents who spotted his body dangling from the tree.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at a mortuary in the Kazaure council area.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023