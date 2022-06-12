The residents of Kanti in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State were on Sunday morning alarmed to find an unidentified man with a noose around his neck, dangling from a tree.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the unidentified person might have committed suicide overnight.

As residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the corpse, many wondered who he was as he was not immediately identified as a member of the community.

However, the police, who removed the corpse from the tree, said they are working to unravel the identify the man and how he might have died.

The police spokesperson, Lawan Adam, told PREMIUM TIMES that the body of the man has been deposited in a mortuary in the Kazaure council area.

Mr Adam said two mobile phone SIM cards were found on the dead man.

