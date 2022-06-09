The Kaduna State government has confirmed that gunmen on Sunday raided villages in Kajuru in the south of the state killing 32 people.

In a statement on Thursday, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the gunmen attacked the communities on motorcycles, killed several villagers and burnt their houses.

Mr Aruwan, however, debunked the rumour that the gunmen attacked the villages with a helicopter.

He said the helicopter seen during the attack belonged to the Nigerian Air Force, who arrived to engage the bandits.

The statement can be found below:

KDSG Security Update: Thursday 9th June 2022.

Bandits raid villages, kill 32 in Kajuru LGA.

– KDSG debunks reports of aerial attack by terrorists.

– NAF helicopter arrived to engage bandits.

The Kaduna State Government received initial reports from security agencies, that bandits attacked the villages of Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Ungwan Maikori in Kajuru local government area on Sunday.

According to the reports, the bandits stormed the area in large numbers on motorcycles, and proceeded to raze several houses, as they attacked and killed locals.

Since the attack on Sunday, security agencies and traditional leaders in the locations have been updating the government on the development.

As of the time of this report, 32 persons have been confirmed dead following the attack. The deceased are listed as follows:

DOGON NOMA

– Ahmadu Musa

– Audu Dandaura

– Akilu Laya

– David Wasika

– Hajatu Buhari

– Nashon Buhari

– Iliya Yaki

– Javan Mairabo

– Jackson Adamu

– Nasco Victor

– Dutse Gwamna

– Joshua Amadi

– Gona Isah

– Douglas Yakubu

– Phineas Joel

– Tanimu Umaru

– Abody Iliya

– Wanzami Halidu

– Dogo Aweh

– Sunday Shittu

– Rejoice Audu

– Jedidiah Ayawa

– Jinkai Pius

– Rebecca Ayafa

– Ishaya John

– Audu Danladi

– Jibo Sule

– Yakubu Garba

– Williams Danbaba

UNGWAN SARKI

– Maikasa Kufana

– Augustine Bahago

UNGWAN MAIKORI

– Mamiya Maikori

While the Government mourned the gruesome killing and burning of houses in the attacked locations, a report was published suggesting that the victims of the attack were killed by terrorists using a helicopter.

The Kaduna State Government wishes to make a clarification based on reports received since Sunday. The bandits attacked the first two locations and killed 31 citizens. They then headed into Ungwan Maikori, where they killed one person and burnt some houses.

An Air Force helicopter (under Operation Whirl Punch) dispatched to the area, had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and properties on fire.

The helicopter intercepted the bandits at the last location (Ungwan Maikori) and engaged them as they retreated, before the arrival of ground troops to the general area.

It was the arrival of the air asset which deterred the bandits from further attacks on the citizens in the village, after the bandits had already killed one local and burnt several houses.

The story that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals, is therefore an untrue account.

The Government of Kaduna State having gone through all the facts, finds it regrettable that a section of media would circulate an unverified report, insensitive to its implications on national security, law and order.

Eyewitnesses to the peddled report of a helicopter aiding bandits in the killing of innocent citizens are invited to present their accounts to the Government backed by incontrovertible facts.

The military, police and other agencies working in the general area deserve commendation and motivation, rather than demoralizing allegations.

In the last 72 hours, security forces have conducted vigorous operations in the same general area, and are on the trail of a wounded notable terrorist.

Similarly, several kidnapped victims, including an expatriate kidnapped at a mining site, were rescued after a fierce engagement with bandits.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, on receiving reports of the attack, expressed deep sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

