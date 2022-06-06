Abba Kabir, the son-in-law to ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was on Monday elected the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Mr Kabir clinched the NNPP’s ticket for governorship unchallenged.

Musa Aujara, the head of the election committee, told reporters that Mr Kabir is the lone contestant for the governorship seat under the NNPP in Kano.

He said according to the elections guidelines of the party, thus, he was affirmed by the delegates on a yes or no vote, which the yes won.

The election took place at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre, in Kano’s metropolis. It was presided over by Mr Aujura, and other officials from the National Office of the NNPP.

Mr Aujura said 1,452 delegates drawn from each of the 484 wards affirmed Mr Kabir as the governorship candidate for the NNPP.

“I chaired the committee organizing this exercise along with four other members that include Dr Sani Ado, Bashir Yusuf, Abubakar Suleiman and one other member, Mr Aujura told reporters.

The candidate, Mr Kabir, was the governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He lost the election in controversial circumstances, which included allegations of rigging and intimidation of voters, to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

