Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has clinched the Kebbi Central Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the election result held at Haliru Abdu Secretariat, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the Returning Officer, Kelechi Njoku, said Mr Bagudu scored 455 votes to be the winner of the election.

She said: “On behalf of the Kebbi Central Senatorial Committee from Abuja, I hereby declare Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as the winner of the primary election held in Birnin Kebbi today, May 28 having scored the highest number of votes.”

Ms Njoku expressed satisfaction with the level of decorum exhibited by the delegates, party stakeholders and other party loyalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a senator, Adamu Aliero, a strong contender for the ticket, withdrew from the race some hours before the commencement of the primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bagudu thanked the committee, stakeholders and all other party loyalists for their support and cooperation that led to successful primaries in the state.

While promising to ensure quality representation, Bagudu urged politicians to always accept election results in good faith, advising that they should remember that power only comes from Almighty God.

Mr Bagudu recalled that in 2011, he defeated the PDP flag-bearer for the Kebbi Central Senatorial seat but in the interest of peace and unity he relinquished the mandate to Mr Aliero, assuring, “If there is need for that today, I am ready to do the same thing in this present situation.”

(NAN)

