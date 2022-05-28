The All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State has said six out of seven candidates under the party have emerged unopposed during its primary election held Friday.

This is even as all the three senator aspirants were elected unopposed.

Those who won the Senatorial tickets were: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West), Kabir Marafa (Zamfara Central) and Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North) who is returning.

Yusuf Idris, the party’s spokesman said only the Maru/ Bungudu constituency witnessed three aspirants with Abdulmalik Zanna defeating three other candidates to pick the ticket.

The winners were Abba Ahmad Sani for Bakura/Maradun, Aminu Jaji for Kaura/Birnin Magaji and Isa Muhammad for Mafara/Anka federal Constituency.

Others are Hon. Sanusi Rikiji for Gusau/Tsafe, Umaru S/Fada for Shinkafi/Zurmi and Ahmad Usman Gummi for Gummi/Bukkuyum federal Constituency.

The chairman of the party in the state, Tukur Danfulani, commended the party members in maintaining law and order during and after the primaries

Mr Danfulani, promised to continue to give all party members equal opportunities to enjoy intra party democracy as provided in the constitution of the party.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023