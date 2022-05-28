President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, failed to secure the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) ticket to contest the House of Representative seat for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency, Kano.

Mr Ahmad was defeated by the incumbent member, Abdullahi Gaya, with 109 to 16 votes.

Mr Ahmad had earlier written on his Facebook page that he left the venue of the primary to protect his supporters because thugs were intimidating them.

“As an aspirant, I left the venue of the primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election,” Mr Ahmad wrote.

Meanwhile, Umar Ganduje, son of the governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje, won the APC ticket to contest the seat of Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Mr Ganduje emerged as the consensus candidate following the withdrawal of his opponent, Junaidu Yakubu, after a reconciliation meeting arranged by the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, and the House of Representatives member representing Bichi Federal Constituency, Abubakar Bichi, just before the primary election.

Also, the immediate past commissioner of rural and community development of the state, Musa Kwankwaso, won the ticket of the APC to contest Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam federal constituency.

Mr Kwankwaso polled 150 votes to beat his main opponent, Hama Aware, who scored 6 votes during a primary election conducted at Islamic Centre, Kura Local Government Area.

Another former commissioner of education, Sunusi Kiru, also won the APC’s ticket for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency.

A copy of the election result signed by Musa Sumaila and Muhammad Arewa, chairman and secretary of the primary election committee, showed that Mr Kiru scored 140 votes to beat incumbent member Ali Yako who scored three votes. Bashir Bello had two votes.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023