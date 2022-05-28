Ahmed Aliyu, a former deputy governor of Sokoto State and immediate past Secretary of Police Trust Fund has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Sokoto State.

Mr Aliyu polled 1,080 votes out of the 1,182 votes cast at the primary election, contested by six aspirants.

The Election Committee Chairman, Aliyu Kyari, said Ibrahim Gobir scored 36 votes, Faruk Malami-Yabo 27 votes, and former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman, 16 votes and 23 invalid votes.

Mr Kyari listed other aspirants as Abubakar Abdullahi with one vote and Umar Gada, with 0 votes.

NAN reports that the exercise started at about 4 p.m. on Thursday and ended at about 11.40 a.m. on Friday.

(NAN)

