A former Kaduna lawmaker and governorship aspirant, Shehu Sani, has lamented the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries in Kaduna State.

Mr Sani, a governorship aspirant, lost his bid to represent the party at next year’s election after securing only two votes.

He alleged that the voting process was marred by bribery and corruption with delegates collecting money to vote for unqualified candidates

“There is no difference between bandits who collect ransom and delegates who collect money to vote, he said in a statement.

Mr Sani had vowed not to bribe delegates to vote for him.

”No one should pay any delegate on my behalf,” he said.

“I don’t believe in the political ritual of paying to be elected. That is inconsistent with my ideological and moral beliefs, Mr Sani said before the election on Wednesday.

A former member of the House of representatives, Isah Ashiru, clinched the PDP governorship ticket in Kaduna.

Mr Ashiru defeated four other aspirants including a former head of National Emergency Management Agency, Sani Sidi, a former governor of the state Ramalan Yero, and Mr Sani, among others.

Responding to questions about the outcome of the election, on Thursday, Mr Sani said he was proud he did not bribe anyone to vote for him.

“I was not unaware of the decadence in our political system and processes that we have helplessly and unconscionably accepted and embraced.

“My participation is to expose the system and open it for a honest conversation as a way of rescuing our political system from institutionalised corruption, that has made it impossible for credible people to participate in politics and for men and women of honour to emerge as leaders.

“Literally, have not lost the primaries, I’ve lost a political bidding process and an auction. We can’t continue to recruit, select or elect our leaders through a dishonourable delegate system that thrust politicians to power weighing on the amount of money they pay to a select few.

“We don’t compromise our principles for our politics.The seed of our political system is deeply corrupted. Delegate system ensures and guarantees the accession of criminals to the throne of power.

“The two clean votes I got without paying out of hundreds, tells much about the impropriety of politics of our country than about myself.

“If we don’t courageously and consciously revolt against cash and carry politics, it’s impossible to sanitise our country and impossible for the younger generation to aspire for the position of leadership.

“There is no difference between bandits who collect ransom and delegates who collects money to vote. It’s a contradiction for any society to object to ransom payment and accept paying for votes,” he said.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023