A former Kaduna lawmaker, Datti Ahmed, Tuesday, announced his withdrawal from Kaduna State governorship contest.

Mr Ahmed, in a letter dated 24th May sent to the chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, complained that the party’s primary has been manipulated.

“Credible first-hand reports have apparently proved that anticipated changes in our politics are yet hold and lessons yet unlearnt as evidenced by ongoing primaries, needless to give specifics.

“These are inconsistent with my purpose of being in politics.

” I consequently hereby respectfully withdraw from the 2023 Governorship contest of Kaduna State under our great party, the PDP. I, however, remain loyal and supportive.

“I pray for the day we get our politics right for the sake of Nigeria,” Mr Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Shehu Sani, said he is forging ahead with his bid to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate.

Mr Sani, a former senator, also vowed that he would not bribe delegates to vote for him.

” No one should pay any delegate on my behalf,” he said.

“I don’t believe in the political ritual of paying to be elected. That is inconsistent with my ideological and moral beliefs.

“I welcome the votes of delegates who will vote for me based on the principles I stand for and my agenda for the good people of Kaduna State.

“We can’t build and develop our country and free our people from the bondage of slavery through a corrupt political process and system we have unconscionably embraced.

“An opposition party should be a dependable alternative and an exemplar for transparency, justice and equity.

“Those expecting or calling me for millions in order to vote for me shouldn’t waste their time. And disregard any of my coordinators who may try to make false promises against my position.

” I believe in either winning or losing with dignity,” Mr Sani posted on his Facebook.

The PDP governorship primary election comes up on Wednesday.

