President Muhammadu Buhari has described the last week’s explosion in Kano as sad and unfortunate.

Mr Buhari made the statement when he met with the families of the victims of the explosion.

Garba Shehu, the president’s media aid, said Mr Buhari was in Kano for the 58th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

The event was initially postponed to honour the lives of the nine people killed in the explosion.

During the event, the president commissioned seven new Pakistani-built Super Mushshak (MFI-17) military aircraft. He said the aircraft will boost the Nigerian Air Force.

Mr Shehu said “the family members, accompanied by various community leaders resident in Sabon Gari Kano, including Chief Nicholas Ibekwe, the Eze Igbo, were assembled at the Palace of the Emir, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero for the meeting with the President.

“President Buhari who was a short visit to officiate at the Nigerian Air Force Day and 58th Anniversary Celebration veered off the official program to start with a condolence visit to the Palace.

“In a brief address, the President said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives and injury to many due to the explosion,” adding “my thoughts and that of the nation are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured will recover fully at the earliest possible time.”

“As per the official reports, nine people lost their lives and 22 were injured and receiving treatment.

“President Buhari drew parallels between Kano and his native Daura and described the palace of the Emir as his own home. He commended the traditional institution and the people of Kano for standing with him at all times.

“The Emir thanked the President for the condolences and commended him for providing a fair and just leadership.

“He conveyed Kano community’s appreciation for the numerous things the federal government is doing in the state and prayed for the emergence of good leaders in the coming elections.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje announced cash support in various sums for the families of the deceased, the injured and others whose property were partly damaged or destroyed,” the president’s media aide wrote.