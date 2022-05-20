The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has lifted the curfew imposed on the Sokoto metropolis following protests ignited by the arrest of suspects who lynched a student accused of blasphemy.

Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched and her body burnt by persons suspected to be her schoolmates.

The protesters, who attacked churches and shops owned by Christians, were asking for the release of two suspects arrested in connection with the lynching.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner of information and orientation, Isa Bajini, the state government said the decision to lift the curfew followed due consultations.

“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect

“The Governor has urged the general public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State. He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development,” the commissioner wrote.

Mr Bajini said the state government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the state until further notice.

Background

Ms Samuel, a student of the Department of Early Childhood Education in the college, was accused of blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, in a voice note she sent on her class WhatsApp group.

Members of the school authorities and the school security operatives attempted to rescue her but the irate students forcibly snatched her from her hiding place, lynched her and burnt her corpse.

The state government announced an immediate closure of the school to avert the breakdown of law and order.

The next morning, police in the state announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the killing.

A statement by Sanusi Abubakar, the police public relations officer, said other suspects caught in the viral video on Twitter “will soon be nailed too.”

On Saturday, the youth took to the streets to protest the detention of the suspects.

The rampaging youth targeted the Sultan’s palace, churches and shops.

The state government, thereafter, announced a curfew, to arrest the situation.