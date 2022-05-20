Zamfara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed rumours circulating in the some social media and other online platforms which said the party had suspended its chairman over anti-party issues.

Debunking the rumours when he interacted with journalists in Gusau on Thursday, the Deputy Chairman of the party, Kabir Jabaka, said the message circulating is the hand work of mischief makers.

Mr Jabaka said officials of the PDP in the state never met to discuss any allegation against the party chairman, Bala Mande, ‘and in case of dispute I shall be one to unveil it.’

“I say categorically that Col. Bala Mande still remains the Zamfara State PDP Chairman and investigation is on going to identify the author of such rumours.”

He said the party in the state will continue to hold its political activities as party membership continues to increase daily.

(NAN)