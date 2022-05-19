The Kano State Commissioner for Finance, Shehu Na’Allah, on Thursday, resigned from the cabinet of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Na’Allah has joined his former principal, former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, who defected to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) on Wednesday.

His resignation from Mr Ganduje’s cabinet followed that of Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda, who also quit the cabinet and defected to NNPP.

The Kano State government in a statement said: “One of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the lucrative ministry of finance and economic development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura has resigned and joined his boss.”

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said Mr Na’Allah was appointed as commissioner into the key ministry at the request of Mr Shekarau after the 2019 election.

Mr Garba said until the recent defection of his boss, Mr Na’Allah was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had previously served as commissioner for planning and budget.

However, Mr Na’Allah is yet to announce his official defection to NNPP.