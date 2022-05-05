No fewer than 150 clubs and associations on Wednesday presented a cheque of N50 million to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, as their contribution to enable him to procure his party’s governorship nomination form.

Mr Zulum’s first term in office will end in May 2023 and the form will enable him to contest for his party’s ticket in the governorship election in 2023.

Members of the groups were at the Government House in their hundreds to present the cheque to him.

A spokesperson of the groups, Awaji Bukar, said members contributed from a minimum of N500 to raise the amount they were gifting the governor.

“The common people of Borno, mostly market traders, artisans, professional bodies and junior civil servants who are happy with the good works that Governor Zulum is doing for the people of Borno state.”

“As a mark of our appreciation for his giant strides and unprecedented achievements recorded in all fields of human endeavours in the last three years, we the coalition of clubs and associations felt the only way to sustain Borno on the current path of development is to insist on Governor Zulum to re-contest the governorship in 2023 by purchasing the expression of interest and nomination forms,” he said.

Two weeks ago, officials of clubs and associations during a press conference promised to purchase the nomination and an expression of interest forms for the governor.

Mr Zulum, who was presented with a symbolic Sterling Bank cheque of N50 million, thanked members of the group for the confidence they have in his leadership. He promised to do more “if given the opportunity.”

Zulum, who addressed the crowd in Kanuri and Hausa, reminded the people that he promised them improved security and the reopening of all the roads and highways that were closed as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Today, not by my power but by the grace of almighty God, we have delivered significantly on security so that people can travel from Maiduguri to Gamboru without escorts, people can travel from Maiduguri up to Bama and Banki without escorts. Our people in Baga have now resumed fishing, and by the grace of God will go to their farms in the coming season, ” he said.

After accepting the cash gift, the governor said he “will immediately instruct our party chairman to facilitate the purchase of forms.”