The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, pardoned 90 prisoners across Kano Correctional Centres, as a goodwill gesture to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri.

The governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement, said the freed inmates will be registered for skill acquisition programmes.

The governor, who visited the Goron-Dutse correctional facility, said more inmates would be pardoned during the Eid-Kabir celebration.

“Some of you have been pardoned because of ill-health, some because of age, some because of their inability to pay for fines placed on them and some were even on death row”.

“Though many of you were given training in one skills or the other, for those of you who need further training should immediately go and register with the government for another round of skills acquisition” , the governor said.

Governor Ganduje reminded them that the pardon was not only meant to decongest Correctional Centres, but to also give them another chance to be of good character.