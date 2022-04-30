The Police Command in Kaduna State said on Saturday that it would deploy 10, 000 personnel to keep the peace during the workers’ day and Eid el -Fitr celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in a statement.

“The command wishes to notify the general public that it has made adequate security arrangement to cover for both workers’ and Eid el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

According to Mr Jalige, the personnel are drawn from the conventional, logistics, and tactical units of the command.

He explained that the 10,000 personnel would cover worship centres, critical national infrastructures, markets, social and recreational centres, major highways, and other public places.

The command’s spokesperson said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, had assured the public of their safety and urged them to warn their children and wards against the use of fireworks (Knock-out) as violators would face extant laws.

“The command has guaranteed all that it has dominated public spaces and urged them to go about their lawful activities without fear of any intimidation or harassment from any quarter,” he said.

He advised the public to quickly report any suspicious object(s) or movement of persons through the following emergency contacts: 07039675856 and 08075391105 – for prompt response.

The commissioner wished the Muslim faithful in the state a successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and happy Sallah celebration.

He also urged them to as internalise the discipline and lessons learned during the holy month and to coexist peacefully with their neighbours for the progress of the state.

(NAN)