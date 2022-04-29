The National Universities Commission (NUC) has fully accredited Medicine and Surgery and 18 other academic programmes at the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State.
The university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, in a statement, said the approval was contained in a letter dated April 14, 2022, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, though the commission’s Director of Accreditation.
The letter stated that the full accreditation is valid for five years.
Mr Bello said the accreditation follows the inspection and validation of manpower resources and facilities available for the training of highly skilled graduates in the accredited disciplines.
“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed who expressed his gratitude to the staff and students of the university for this great achievement said the university will not rest on its oars in maintaining the standards and quality of its programs.
“The vice-chancellor said the accreditation of the medical program is a wonderful achievement for the university adding that it is a wake-up call for staff and students to double their effort in ensuring that the MBBS programme of the university is among the best in the country, the spokesperson said.
ALSO READ: How location of new federal university stoked inter-emirate rivalry in Jigawa
The vice-chancellor thanked the Academic Planning Directorate for working round the clock to make the accreditation exercise a success, Mr Bello said.
Below is a list of the accredited programmes:
Medicine and Surgery
Anatomy
Physiology
Agriculture
Accounting
Actuarial Science
Banking and Finance
Business Administration
Taxation
Linguistics (Arabic)
Linguistics (English)
Biochemistry
Biology
Environmental Management and Toxicology
Mathematics
Microbiology
Economics
Information Technology
Software Engineering
