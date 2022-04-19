Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the resignation of seven commissioners, including his deputy, Nasir Gawuna.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s aide, Abba Anwar, on Monday, Mr Ganduje rejected the resignation of three commissioners and that of his Chief of Staff.

The governor accepted the resignations of Mr Gawuna, who also doubles as the commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; Murtala Garo (Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs); Ibrahim Karaye (Culture and Tourism); and Mahmud Muhammad Santsi (Housing and Transport).

Others are Muntari Yakasai (Special Duties), Musa Kwankwaso (Rural and Community Development), and Kabiru Lakwaya (Youth and Sports)

“The Governor thanked them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wishes them well in all future endeavours,” the statement said.

“In this respect, the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately.

“However, the Chief of Staff and other Commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries.”

Mr Ganduje, however, rejected the resignations of the following commissioners: Sunusi Sa’id Kiru (Education), Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Health), and Nura Muhammad Dankadai (Planning and Budget).

He had earlier directed that all political appointees and other public servants aspiring to contest for elective offices in 2023 resign before April 18.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

“No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” the section states.