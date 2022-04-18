The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, has assured all road users plying the Kaduna-Abuja highway that the road is safe for travelling and free from bandits.

Quoting from a statement issued by the police public relations officer, of the state, Mohammed Jalige, Daily Nigerian reported on Monday that the police commissioner gave the assurance when he embarked on an official confidence-building and assessment tour of the highway.

“Mr Ayoku interacted with the security personnel at various points on the highway where he commended them for their service to the country, assuring them that the command and the Nigerian Police Force would always look into their welfare.

“Mr Ayoku, however, advised the general public and commuters on the highway to always be prompt in reporting unusual incidents or suspected persons for immediate action.”

Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

The Kaduna Abuja expressway became a hotbed for kidnap-for-ransom by gunmen locally known as bandits.

Previous efforts by security agencies have failed to make the road completely safe for commuters and motorists.

Hundreds of travellers have been kidnapped on the 200-kilometre road to the country’s capital.

After the security threat on the road became intractable, many travellers switched to using the train service from Abuja to Kaduna.

However, on March 22, the gunmen attacked a Kaduna-bound train killing at least nine persons and abducting several others. Several passengers were also injured during the attack.

After the attack, the government suspended the operation of the train service and commuters who had avoided using the danger-prone road started using the road.

Since the attack on the train, the police have increased patrol and checkpoints on the road.