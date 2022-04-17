The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices in 2023 to resign before Monday, April 18.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, hinged the decision on the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

“No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”, the section states.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, directed all political appointees running for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions,” Mr Anwar wrote.

The governor said appointees willing to contest for political offices have up to Monday to resign.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ganduje’s party, APC, has officially notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to hold primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 elections.

The APC in a letter dated April 6 notified INEC of its proposed primaries to elective positions. In a letter signed by its national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, the party fixed May 30 and 31 for its presidential primary.

Bauchi and Niger governments had earlier ordered political appointees to resign in obedience to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.